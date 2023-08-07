Notable Monday Option Activity: ARCB, GLNG, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total volume of 3,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 326,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 31,225 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, GLNG options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BOE
NMK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.