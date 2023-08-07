Notable Monday Option Activity: ARCB, GLNG, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total volume of 3,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 326,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 31,225 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, GLNG options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.