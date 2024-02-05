Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, FWRD, FTNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 7,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 4,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 35,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

