News & Insights

Markets
ANF

Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, FWRD, FTNT

February 05, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 7,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 4,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 35,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, FWRD options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 DHCP Videos
 IRF Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANF
FWRD
FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.