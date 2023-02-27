Notable Monday Option Activity: AMR, DDD, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 119,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 6,446 contracts, representing approximately 644,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,561 contracts, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, DDD options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.