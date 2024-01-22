Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, PPC, ABG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total volume of 5,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 589,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 354.6% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 17,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 299.2% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,500 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

