AMEH

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, CHPT, BOWL

September 11, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 1,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 200,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 64,550 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 33,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) options are showing a volume of 9,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMEH
CHPT
BOWL

