Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, CHPT, BOWL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 1,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 200,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 64,550 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 33,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) options are showing a volume of 9,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

