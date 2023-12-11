Notable Monday Option Activity: AMAT, DIS, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 37,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 77,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 22,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 8,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,500 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
