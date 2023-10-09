News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ALNY, SPOT, DDOG

October 09, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 718,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 18,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

