Notable Monday Option Activity: ALNY, SPOT, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 718,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 18,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, SPOT options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Toro Historical Earnings
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CIXX
ZNGA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.