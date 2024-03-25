Notable Monday Option Activity: ALL, MRK, KMX

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 52,729 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 6,352 contracts, representing approximately 635,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,300 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
