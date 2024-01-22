Notable Monday Option Activity: ALGM, LNG, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total volume of 5,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 5,443 contracts, representing approximately 544,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 55,561 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
