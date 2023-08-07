Notable Monday Option Activity: AKRO, BYND, DMRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 9,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 918,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 201% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 457,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 70,614 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 193.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 5,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 2,150 contracts, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares or approximately 186.7% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

