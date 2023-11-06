Notable Monday Option Activity: AI, APLS, TPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 58,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 6,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 17,446 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) options are showing a volume of 1,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, APLS options, or TPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DEW Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of INTS
Funds Holding WAB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.