Notable Monday Option Activity: AI, APLS, TPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 58,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 6,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 17,446 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) options are showing a volume of 1,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

