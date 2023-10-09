Notable Monday Option Activity: AGX, MSTR, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 4,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 572.1% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,000 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 12,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 249.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 88,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
