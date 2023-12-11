News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, CARR, SBUX

December 11, 2023 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 27,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 36,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 69,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 27,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CARR options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Floating Rate Preferreds
 Funds Holding ERIE
 Institutional Holders of VCKA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
CARR
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.