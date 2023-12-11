Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, CARR, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 27,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 36,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 69,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 27,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

