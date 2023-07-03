Notable Monday Option Activity: ABNB, AMZN, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 39,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 411,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 38,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 46,444 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, AMZN options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.