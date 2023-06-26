Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, WBA, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 296,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 62,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 37,480 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 6,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,900 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 11,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, WBA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.