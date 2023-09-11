Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, GS, SJM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 604,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 83,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) options are showing a volume of 7,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, GS options, or SJM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
