Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, MDLZ, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 150,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 14,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) saw options trading volume of 31,687 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 13,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, MDLZ options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

