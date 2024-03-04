News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, CI, ALGN

March 04, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 133,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
