Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, CI, ALGN

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
