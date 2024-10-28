Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, COST, UVV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.6 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 84.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 112,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 26,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) options are showing a volume of 1,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

