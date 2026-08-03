Notable Monday Option Activity: PCG, GXO, QRVO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total of 258,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.9% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 246,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 17,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 12,945 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCG options, GXO options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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