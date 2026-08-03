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Notable Monday Option Activity: PCG, GXO, QRVO

August 03, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total of 258,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.9% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 246,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 17,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 12,945 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCG options, GXO options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PCG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PCG
GXO
QRVO

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