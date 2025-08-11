Notable Monday Option Activity: MPW, GME, TIPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 145,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 32,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 117,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 1,954 contracts, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares or approximately 141.4% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

