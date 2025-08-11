Markets
MPW

Notable Monday Option Activity: MPW, GME, TIPT

August 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 145,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 32,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 117,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 1,954 contracts, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares or approximately 141.4% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, GME options, or TIPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 BLBD Videos
 CMSB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> BLBD Videos-> CMSB Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MPW
GME
TIPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.