Notable Monday Option Activity: MPW, GME, TIPT

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 117,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 1,954 contracts, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares or approximately 141.4% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, GME options, or TIPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock RSI
BLBD Videos
CMSB Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.