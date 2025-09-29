Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, AMBC, EXE

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 2,891 contracts, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 19,628 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
