Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, AMBC, EXE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 182,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 17,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 2,891 contracts, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 19,628 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, AMBC options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.