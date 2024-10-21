Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, GM, IBM

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 70,547 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, GM options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
