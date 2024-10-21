Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, GM, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 45,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 4,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 70,547 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, GM options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.