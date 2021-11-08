Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, IGT, EDIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 490,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 49.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 29,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 37,349 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 172.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 15,999 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 157.2% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

