Notable Monday Option Activity: OXY, WYNN, EBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 316,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 21,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 35,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 3,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, WYNN options, or EBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

