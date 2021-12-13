Notable Monday Option Activity: MRK, GPRE, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 92,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 10,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,861 contracts, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 340,726 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 42,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

