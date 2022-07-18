Notable Monday Option Activity: LLY, MA, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 13,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,374 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 29,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, MA options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.