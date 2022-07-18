Notable Monday Option Activity: LLY, MA, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 13,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,374 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 29,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

