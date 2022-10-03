Notable Monday Option Activity: FIVE, SNOW, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 6,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 945,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 39,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, SNOW options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
