Notable Monday Option Activity: ENVX, APA, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total of 21,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 36,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,100 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 9,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, APA options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
