Notable Monday Option Activity: EBIX, ZG, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 3,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 3,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,636 contracts, representing approximately 763,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBIX options, ZG options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
