Notable Monday Option Activity: DLTR, GM, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 19,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 88,199 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, GM options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.