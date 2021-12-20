Markets
DLTR

Notable Monday Option Activity: DLTR, GM, IFF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 19,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 88,199 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, GM options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR GM IFF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular