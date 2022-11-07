Notable Monday Option Activity: CXW, LYFT, CIM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 11,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.2% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 181,821 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 15,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 30,548 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 107.7% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 20,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
