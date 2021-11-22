Notable Monday Option Activity: CRNC, ASAN, PRVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC), where a total of 3,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 360,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 19,614 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Provention Bio Inc (Symbol: PRVB) options are showing a volume of 4,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of PRVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of PRVB. Below is a chart showing PRVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRNC options, ASAN options, or PRVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.