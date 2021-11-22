Markets
CRNC

Notable Monday Option Activity: CRNC, ASAN, PRVB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC), where a total of 3,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 360,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 19,614 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Provention Bio Inc (Symbol: PRVB) options are showing a volume of 4,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of PRVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of PRVB. Below is a chart showing PRVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRNC options, ASAN options, or PRVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRNC ASAN PRVB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular