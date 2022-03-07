Notable Monday Option Activity: CIEN, BX, WLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 8,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 899,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 25,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WLL. Below is a chart showing WLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, BX options, or WLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.