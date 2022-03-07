Notable Monday Option Activity: CIEN, BX, WLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 8,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 899,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 25,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WLL. Below is a chart showing WLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, BX options, or WLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.