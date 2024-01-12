Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, BERY, ARES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 24,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 5,017 contracts, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 5,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

