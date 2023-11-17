Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, APLS, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 18,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 11,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 12,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
