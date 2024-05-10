Notable Friday Option Activity: WRBY, HD, HROW

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY), where a total volume of 7,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,408 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 2,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

