Notable Friday Option Activity: WRBY, HD, HROW

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,408 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 2,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WRBY options, HD options, or HROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
Corning 13F Filers
RVLT Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.