Notable Friday Option Activity: WFC, CMRE, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 52,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,800 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 1,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 99,663 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 16,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
