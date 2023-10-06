Notable Friday Option Activity: WDC, TEAM, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 14,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 4,851 contracts, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 5,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDC options, TEAM options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GLW market cap history
Institutional Holders of PLM
GWAV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.