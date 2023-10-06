Notable Friday Option Activity: WDC, TEAM, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 14,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 4,851 contracts, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 5,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

