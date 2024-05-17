Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, TWLO, MOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 15,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 16,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 3,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

