Notable Friday Option Activity: V, WFC, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 25,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 65,288 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 6,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,600 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 14,784 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,600 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

