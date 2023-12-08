Notable Friday Option Activity: UTHR, CZR, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 1,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,981 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 167,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 15,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, CZR options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

