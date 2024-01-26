Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, DLTR, WAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 10,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 656,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 29,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 14,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
