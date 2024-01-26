News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, DLTR, WAL

January 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 10,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 656,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 29,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 14,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, DLTR options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
