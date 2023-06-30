Notable Friday Option Activity: UPST, DKS, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 79,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 23,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 506,699 contracts, representing approximately 50.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 45,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
