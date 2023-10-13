News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: UPST, ALB, DOCU

October 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 19,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 8,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 16,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
