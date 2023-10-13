Notable Friday Option Activity: UPST, ALB, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 19,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 8,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 16,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
