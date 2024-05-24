Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, DECK, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 514,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 1,977 contracts, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 289,542 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 47,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, DECK options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.