Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, SWKS, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 66,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 790 contracts, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, SWKS options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
