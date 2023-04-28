Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, MU, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 37,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 85,239 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,888 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MU options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
GXG Videos
PFBC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.