Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, MU, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 37,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 85,239 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,888 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MU options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

