Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, JNJ, NEM

May 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 40,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 54,989 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

