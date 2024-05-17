Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, JNJ, NEM

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 54,989 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
