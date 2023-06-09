Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, ABNB, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 76,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 80,750 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 113.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 25,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

